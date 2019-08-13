2-10 yield curve nears inversion

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury's narrows to 3.5 basis points, bringing that widely watched section of the yield curve closer to inversion.

10-year yield slips a basis point to 1.638%, while the 2-year yield rises almost 2 basis points to 1.604%.

Earlier this morning, the spread was 3 bps.

An inversion for this part of the yield curve -- where the 10-year yield slips below the 2-year yield -- has preceded every recession in the last 40 years.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rises 0.6% in premarket trading, while the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) sinks 1.0% .

ETFs: STPP, FLAT