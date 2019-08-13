Cannvas MedTech changed name to EuroLife Brands

EuroLife Brands (CANVF) has completed its name change from "Cannvas MedTech " to "EuroLife Brands".

The Company's trading symbol on the CSE has changed to "EURO" and, on the OTC Pink Sheets, remain "CANVF" until the pending symbol change has been approved.

The common shares will commence trading under the new name, effective at the opening on August 14, 2019.

Additionally, following the name change, the Company have completed a subdivision (the "Stock Split") of its common shares on 4:1.

Split-adjusted trading is expected to begin on August 14, 2019.