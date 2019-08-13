Health Canada grants industrial hemp license to CEPG

Future Farm Technologies' (OTCQX:FFRMF) Canadian subsidiary, CEPG Consulting and Design Inc. (“CEPG”), has been issued an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada.

This particular license, in combination with a building permit previously issued, allows CEPG to move forward with the construction of its planned hemp research facility at 148 East White Hills Road.

Another license application has been submitted to Health Canada as part of a potential collaboration between CEPG, Rahan Meristem (1998) LTD and The Memorial University of Newfoundland to develop a research program for the characterization of elite Cannabis clones.