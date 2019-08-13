Trafigura to launch bunkering JV with Frontline, Golden Ocean

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) are forming a joint venture with commodities giant Trafigura to set up a company to supply shipping fuels ahead of a shakeup in regulations next year.

GOGL and FRO will hold respective 10% and 15% interests in the JV, which is expected to commence operations in Q3, and Trafigura will contribute its existing physical bunkering activities to the deal.

Starting Jan. 1, International Maritime Organization rules will prevent many ships from using marine fuel, also called bunker fuel, containing more than 0.5% sulfur in order to help reduce air pollution, a move that could disrupt fuel delivery and cause prices to spike; the current limit is 3.5%.