Alnylam teams up with Ironwood Pharma to promote givosiran if approved for AHP

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +0.8% ) inks an agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD +0.3% ) under which the latter will educate and promote givosiran to gastroenterologists and other healthcare providers for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) if approved. The FDA's action date for its review of ALNY's marketing application is February 4, 2020.

Ironwood will leverage its customer base for Linzess (linaclotide) to promote ALNY's RNAi therapeutic for the heme production disorder. The three-year agreement is non-exclusive. IRWD will receive fixed payments and mid-teens royalties on net sales generated from prescriptions or referrals from certain physicians. Specific financial terms remain confidential.