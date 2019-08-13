Galaxy Entertainment -6% after earnings

Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) reports Q2 revenue fell off 5.4% to HKD13.2B after challenging conditions in the VIP segment impacted results.

Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter was reported at HKD4.3B (flat Y/Y), although luck-normalized adjusted EBITDA was estimated at HKD4.0B.

"The overall market in Macau remains relatively stable despite a decrease in VIP volumes due to increasing regional competition, ongoing trade tensions and a slowing Chinese economy," notes Chairman Lui Che Woo. "We continue to reallocate our resources to the highest and best use and focus on growing the higher margin mass business," he adds.

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment fell 5.84% in Hong Kong today.

