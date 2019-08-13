Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization

Brookfield Residential Properties (NYSE:BRP) starts soliciting consents from noteholders to permit a reorganization that would combine all of the direct U.S. investments of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), into one corporate group.

Under the reorganization, the Brookfield Residential would contribute the capital stock of its U.S. holding company, Brookfield Residential US Corporation (BRUSC), to a BAM subsidiary, Brookfield U.S. Inc. (BUSI), and receive a minority economic interest in the capital stock of BUSI.

BUSI, in turn, would contribute BRUSC to a new joint venture, in which BUSI would hold a 90% economic interest and the company would hold the managing member and a 10% economic interest. BUSI owns BAM’s U.S. asset management business (fee-related earnings) and BAM’s U.S. direct investments in managed listed entities and private funds.

As part of the proposed transaction, credit support for BRP’s existing debt will remain similar to the structure today and will be further enhanced by an equity interest in BUSI.

Starts solicitation of consents from holders of 6.125% sneior notes due 2022, 6.125% senior notes due 2023, and 6.375% senior notes due 2025.

Solicitation ends at 5:00 PM ET on Sept. 6, 2019.