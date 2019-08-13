Stocks pop as China confirms trade talks with U.S. within two weeks

Stocks jump quickly to the upside on the news that China says it will hold trade talks by phone with the U.S. within the next two weeks; Dow +1.1% , S&P +1.5% , Nasdaq +1.9% .

Futures had indicated a lower open as protests in Hong Kong and a political shakeup in Argentina add to tensions over U.S.-China trade and concerns about the global economy.

European bourses trim earlier losses but remain in the red, with Germany's DAX -0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.1% , China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -2.1% .

In the U.S., a look at the S&P 500 sectors shows communication services ( +0.7% ), health care ( +0.5% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) leading the advance, while energy ( -0.5% ) is the lone holdout.

Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields have edged higher after consumer price data showed steady growth as expected, but the compression in yields continues with the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.65%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.43.