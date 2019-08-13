CBS, Viacom agree on merger price - Bloomberg

CBS (CBS +2.4% ) and Viacom (VIA +1.3% , VIAB +2.2% ) have come to terms on an exchange ratio for an all-stock merger that is expected to be announced later today, Bloomberg reports.

The two have agreed on 0.59625 CBS shares for each of Viacom's, a number that would put Viacom's value around its current market cap of near $12B. Based on Monday's close, the trading ratio was around 0.59.

Over a year ago, Viacom's board had agreed to take 0.6135 CBS shares for each nonvoting share.