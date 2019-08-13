Jefferies cuts TRIP on market pressure

Jefferies slashes its TripAdvisor (TRIP +0.9% ) price target from $43 to $36 and maintains an Underperform rating. The Street-low target is $35.

Analyst Brent Thill also lowers his revenue and EPS estimates as pressure from marketing efficiencies puts pressure on revenues.

Thill says TRIP could return to growth in Q4 or FY20, but the firm expects it to take a few years for the company to sufficiently scale its Experiences business.