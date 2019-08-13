Retail rallies after tariffs delayed

Footwear and apparel stocks in particular are on watch after the U.S. Trade Representative includes "certain items of footwear and clothing" on the list of imported Chinese products that will see tariffs delayed until December 15.

Gainers off the development include Nike (NKE +1.5% ), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +3.6% ), Caleres (CAL +9.5% ), Foot Locker (FL +4.2% ), Under Armour (UAA +2.2% ), Capri Holdings (CPRI +4.2% ), Tapestry (TPR +4.1% ), Fossil Group (FOSL +4.9% ), Gap (GPS +6.8% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +8.9% ), Skechers (SKX +3.4% ), Macy's (M +4.2% ), L Brands (LB +6.2% ), Ralph Lauren (RL +4.4% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +7.8% ), Target (TGT +5% ), Kohl's (KSS +5.9% ), Walmart (WMT +2.3% ) and Nordstrom (JWN +5.4% ).