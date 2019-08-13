Clear Channel touts capital benefits, guides to growth

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO -0.9% ) has issued guidance for the second half and pointed to positive effects from the company's recent activity in capital markets.

The latter has led to "an improved balance sheet, stronger cash flow generation and a significantly extended maturity profile," says CEO William Eccleshare. "We have reduced our net leverage and cash interest payments as a result of these transactions. The Company's improving balance sheet provides important strategic flexibility as we look to both continue de-levering over time and invest in attractive, high-return growth opportunities."

Pro forma net leverage will be reduced to 7.9x, cash interest payments will drop $63M per year, and the next nearest material debt maturity will come in 2024, CFO Brian Coleman says.

Meanwhile, "We believe the strength in our Americas division will continue throughout the second half of 2019 even though it will be facing more challenging year-over-year comparables," Coleman adds.

He notes the company forecasts revenue and OIBDAN growth in the Americas in the mid- to high single digits in the second half, and (excluding China/forex) low single-digit growth in overall revenue and OIBDAN. It's also guiding to capex of $225M-$235M with incremental investments in European operations.