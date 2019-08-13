DelMar Pharma up 5% on positive VAL-083 data

Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +5.3% ) is up on triple normal volume in early trade in reaction to positive preliminary data from a China-based Phase 2 study evaluating lead candidate VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), combined with radiation therapy, in newly diagnosed patients with MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme (GBT).

The complete response rate at data cutoff (August 1) was 53% (n=9/17). Seven had stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 94% (n=16/17). One patient progressed.

80% (n=16/20) of participants were still alive on August 1.

Orphan Drug-tagged VAL-083 is a small molecule chemotherapeutic, specifically, a bifunctional alkylating agent that kills cancer cells by breaking up DNA.