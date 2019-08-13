Americas Silver down on Q2 earnings miss

Americas Silver (USAS -7.1% ) says that despite slightly higher production, revenue was negatively impacted by 15% lower realized metal prices; Q2 revenue declined 13.3% Y/Y to $15M and reported net loss of $8M as compared to income of $1.4M, .

Also increase in treatment & refining charges by ~45%, reduction in Galena production, and non-recuuring items related to Pershing Gold acquisition, impacted revenues further.

Realized prices for silver, zinc and lead decreased significantly representing 11%, 13%, and 22% declines, respectively

Consolidated silver equivalent production and silver production increased by ~15% as production at San Rafael mine increased 54%, 27%, and 36% for silver, zinc and lead, respectively.

Subsequent to the quarter, Eric Sprott invested $10M in the Company via a private placement.

Additionally, Relief Canyon Mine construction and costs are proceeding as expected with first gold production expected in late Q4 2019.

Guidance for 2019 remains unchanged at 1.6M – 2M silver ounces and 6.6M – 7M silver equivalent ounces at cash costs of $4 - $6/silver ounce and AISC of $10- $12/ silver ounce.

Previously: Americas Silver EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Aug. 12)