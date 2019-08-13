Semis, Apple gain on tariff news

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.7% and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gains 4.9% after the U.S. delayed the 10% tariff on some Chinese goods (including cell phones, laptops, and game consoles) until December 15.

Earlier today, China said it would continue trade talks with the U.S. within the next two weeks.

Last month, Apple filed for tariff exclusions for parts related to its Mac Pro line. The company was reportedly planning to move production from the U.S. to China, but Apple denied those reports in its earnings report.

