Puxin +2.2% post Q2 results

Puxin (NEW +2.2% ) reports Q2 net revenues growth of 19.1% Y/Y to RMB632.9M.

Gross margin increased 170 bps to 47.4%,

Operating margin was -26.7%, compared -16.2% Y/Y and Adj. operating margin -8.4%, compared -11.5% Y/Y.

EBITDA margin was -25.2%, compared -29.4% Y/Y and Adj. EBITDA margin was -4.1%, compared -7.3% Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents were RMB500.6M, compared with RMB778M as of December 31, 2018.

Student enrollments increased by 39.5% Y/Y to 725,118.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues to be RMB937.5-971M, which represents an increase of 40%-45% Y/Y.

Previously: Puxin reports Q2 results (Aug. 13 2019)