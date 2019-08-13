CBP to expand use of facial recognition tech

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is set to expand its use of facial recognition, deploying the controversial technology to screen people entering the country.

Global Entry kiosks at the border will be replaced with a "facial recognition solution," according to a government document released recently.

In January 2013, CBP awarded Northrop Grumman (NOC -0.1% ) a multimillion-dollar contract to write biometric software currently in use at 15 airports, and the agency wants to expand the program to cover 97% of airline passengers by 2021.

CBP also has existing cloud contracts with Amazon Web Services and Salesforce.com.