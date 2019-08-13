Auto sector revs up on trade news

Positive news on the trade front is giving a lift to the auto and trucking sectors. The U.S. Trade Representative has delayed tariffs on certain products until December 15 and China confirmed earlier today that it will hold trade talks by phone with the U.S. within the next two weeks.

Advancers include Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +7.7% ), Navistar (NAV +5.7% ), PACCAR (PCAR +4.3% ), BorgWarner (BWA +3.3% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +7.7% ), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU +2.1% ), General Motors (GM +1.9% ), Tenneco (TEN +5.5% ), Visteon (VC +5.1% ), Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA +5.3% ), Garrett Motion (GTX +4.4% ), Allison Transmission (ALSN +3.6% ) and Meritor (MTOR +3.5% ).