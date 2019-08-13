Ecopetrol's Q2 profit edges lower but sales, production rise

Colombia's Ecopetrol (EC +2.1% ) moves higher after reporting Q2 net profit fell 0.9% Y/Y to 3.48T pesos ($1.03B) but revenues rose 7.8% Y/Y to 18.3T pesos, above analyst consensus of 18.1T pesos.

H1 crude production edged 2% higher to 726K bbl/day from 711K bbl/day in the year-ago period, which EC says met its target output of 720K-730K bbl/day; results were driven by higher crude exports and refined products from the Cartagena refinery.

EC has said it would invest $3.5B-$4B in 2019, more than the previous year, as part of a plan to boost production and exploration to replenish dwindling oil reserves, but the company says it invested just $1.39 during H1.

EC's efforts to invest $500M in exploration of unconventional deposits hit a snag last month when Colombia's environmental authority suspended its evaluation of the company's request to start a fracking pilot project.