Snap making third version of Spectacles

Snap (SNAP +1.3% ) is making a third version of its often-maligned Spectacles camera glasses and plans to ship them by October's end.

As expected when the earliest reports came about a new version, the price for Spectacles 3 will be more than double that of the first version; the company is listing two colors for the frames, at $380 each.

But the new version has two cameras to create 3D-like photo effects and integrate augmented reality features.

Snap took a $40M writedown on the first version of its Spectacles, and then cut its production on version 2 to about 35,000 pairs. The Information's Alex Heath says Snap will make "low tens of thousands" of the newest version.