Agencies may vote on some Volcker rule changes within days - Bloomberg

U.S. financial regulators may complete their revamp of the Volcker Rule limits on banks' trading with their own funds as soon as next week, Bloomberg reports, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The revisions include easing restrictions on banks investing their own money in private equity and hedge funds, they said.

Because the changes won't require re-proposing the rule, the regulators won't need to seek comments on them, three of the people told Bloomberg.

The Volcker Rule bans short-term trades that couldn't be shown to meet exemptions for things such as hedging or market making; the burden of proof falls on the bank to show that certain trades shouldn't be banned.

The new version is expected to turn that around; regulators have said they expect to have more confidence that the banks are following the rules because the standards will be clearer.

The agencies are planning a phase-in period for implementing the changes.

Final changes must be approved by the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Securities and Exchange Commission, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

