BAE selected for machine learning capability contract

DARPA has awarded BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +0.3% ) the second phase of an existing $12.8M contract to develop digital tools to test and evaluate technologies for space command and control.

The second phase focuses on the use of machine learning for space and situational awareness.

BAE originally won the contract for the Hallmark Tools, Capabilities, and Evaluation Methodology program in November 2017, which seeks to help operators improve their understanding of space events and their ability to take actions in response to situations that might affect U.S. satellites in space.