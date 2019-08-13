More on Polar Power's Q2 results; shares down 6%

Polar Power (POLA -6.6% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 58.6% Y/Y to $9.2M, company says additional plant capacity has positively impacted revenue and production efficiency.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 340 bps to 32.1%; and operating margin improved by 210 bps to 6.2%.

Backlog was $7.6M, compared to $5.8M at end of Q2 2018, increase was due to the increased sales of DC power systems to Tier-1 telecom customers.

Net cash from operating activities YTD was $61.91k, compared to $2.29M used a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents of $5.43M, as of June 30, 2019.

Company plans to roll out new products designed to increase their market share with domestic Tier-1 and Tier-2 customers as well as in the with overseas telecom markets as they build and automate production facilities.

