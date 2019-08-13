Oil price pops as U.S.-China trade hopes rebound

Crude oil surges out of the red after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs on several items including cellphones and clothing while outright removing some items from a list of proposed new tariffs; WTI +3.5% to $$56.84/bbl, Brent +3.7% to $60.77/bbl.

Energy stocks (XLE +1.1% ), which took a beating yesterday and opened lower today, also are rebounding.

