Energy  | Commodities  | On the Move

Oil price pops as U.S.-China trade hopes rebound

|About: Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)|By:, SA News Editor

Crude oil surges out of the red after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs on several items including cellphones and clothing while outright removing some items from a list of proposed new tariffs; WTI +3.5% to $$56.84/bbl, Brent +3.7% to $60.77/bbl.

Energy stocks (XLE +1.1%), which took a beating yesterday and opened lower today, also are rebounding.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, IEZ, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox