Vaccinex achieves enrollment target in pepinemab lung cancer study

Vaccinex (VCNX -1.5% ) announces full enrollment (n=62) in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CLASSICAL-Lung, evaluating lead candidate pepinemab (VX15/2503), combined with Pfizer's (PFE +0.6% ) Bavencio (avelumab), in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The primary completion date should be in H2.

Preliminary data presented at ASCO showed a 63% (n=10/16) clinical benefit rate (responders + stable cancer).

The company is collaborating with Pfizer and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY +0.8% ) on the trial.

Pepinemab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the signaling of a protein called SEMA4K thereby promoting the infiltration of immune cells into cancer cells.