Financials gain as yields rise, trade tensions ease

Bank stocks perk up as Treasury yields rise amid stronger-than-expected inflation readings and news that the Trump administration will delay until Dec. 15 the 10% tariff on some Chinese imports.
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) advances 1.7%.
Among individual names: Citigroup (C +2.3%) and Morgan Stanley (MS +1.6%) rise the most among the big U.S.-based banks; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +2.3%), Comerica (CMA +2.1%), Bank OZK, and Axos Financial (AX +2.3%) are among the biggest movers in the next tier of banks.
For non-U.S. multinational banks, Deutsche Bank (DB +2.9%), ING Groep (ING +2.4%) and Banco Santander (SAN +2%) rise the most.
Life insurers also are on the rise: Brighthouse Financial (BHF +4.9%), MetLife (MET +2.5%), Prudential Financial (PRU +2.3%), Principal Financial (PFG +3%), and Manulife Financial (MFC +2.6%).
