Financials gain as yields rise, trade tensions ease

Bank stocks perk up as Treasury yields rise amid stronger-than-expected inflation readings and news that the Trump administration will delay until Dec. 15 the 10% tariff on some Chinese imports.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) advances 1.7% .

Among individual names: Citigroup (C +2.3% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS +1.6% ) rise the most among the big U.S.-based banks; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +2.3% ), Comerica (CMA +2.1% ), Bank OZK, and Axos Financial (AX +2.3% ) are among the biggest movers in the next tier of banks.

For non-U.S. multinational banks, Deutsche Bank (DB +2.9% ), ING Groep (ING +2.4% ) and Banco Santander (SAN +2% ) rise the most.