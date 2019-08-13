Pangaea Logistics Solutions -4.3% post Q2 results

Pangaea Logistics (PANL -4.3% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 14% Y/Y to $83.3M.

Operating margin declined 52 bps to 8.2% and Adj. EBITDA also declined 58 bps to 13.6%.

Average TCE rates decreased 5.8% Y/Y to $12,933 and the average premium over market rates was ~$4,268.

The total number of shipping days decreased 17% Y/Y to 3,562, predominantly due to the decrease in time charter days.

The Company had working capital of $28.5M & CFO of $19.6M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Cash, restricted cash & equivalents of $43.7M.

