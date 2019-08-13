PG&E picks former AGL Energy head Vesey to run utility unit

PG&E (PCG +0.8% ) names Andrew Vesey as President and CEO of its utility unit, effective Aug. 19, filling a role which has remained empty for a year.

Vesey brings more than 35 years of diverse utility industry experience to PG&E, most recently spending four years as CEO of Australia's AGL Energy; he left the position in 2018 following clashes with Australia's government on his efforts to close a coal-fired power plant.

He also served as COO of AES Corp. and has spent time with Entergy, Niagara Mohawk Power and Consolidated Edison.

PG&E's utility unit has been without a president since Nickolas Stavropoulos retired in August 2018, and his duties have been shared since April by three executives.