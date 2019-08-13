Price check on rails vs. trucks

While trucking and railroad stocks are broadly gaining today off positive trade news, IHS Markit is out with some interesting analysis on the the pricing differential between the two modes of transportation.

IHS Markit says U.S. railroads saw another drop in their pricing advantage for domestic intermodal shipping in comparison to trucking.

IHS: "The dwindling pricing advantage means that there is less financial incentive for shippers to transport cargo 'intermodal'—that is via rail, where it is onloaded and offloaded by trucks—rather than just utilizing trucking for the entire length of the trip. Shippers compare transit times, on-time performance, and total cost between intermodal (truck and rail) and just trucks when deciding how to move their freight."

The firm notes that U.S. railroads face slowing freight growth and U.S. trucking spare capacity increases, creating a new buying dynamic for U.S. shippers moving goods via 53-foot containers and trailers.