Caledonia cuts full year output guidance

Caledonia Mining (CMCL -2.2% ) produced 12,712 oz of gold in Q2, similar on Y/Y basis, but lower than expected due to lower than expected mine production and grade due to the instability of the incoming power supply.

Gross profit reached $7M owing to lower on-mine costs, while the operating profit was just over $6M; net profit increased to $23.3M and adjusted EPS was 19.5% lower at 26.8c, owing to deferred tax adjustments arising from the calculation of Blanket’s taxes in the local currency.

Generated net cash from operating activities of $2.1M as compared to negative $1.2M last year

Due to operational difficulties relating to grade and unreliable power supply, the company lowered production guidance for full year to between 50,000 ounces and 53,000 ounces, down by about 3,000 oz overall.

Earnings guidance remained at ~$0.86 - $1.17/share led by higher-than-expected gold price and lower-than-expected costs.

The Company completed shaft sinking at Central Shaft that marked an important milestone for completion of investment program at Blanket in 1H 2020, and expects production to increase to 80,000 ounces, annually from 2022.

Caledonia also expects all-in sustaining cost guidance target of between $700/oz and $800/oz

