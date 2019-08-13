Nexstar Media +3% as Stephens' new best idea

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is up 3% after replacing CBS as Stephens' best idea.

A double-digit decline from April has made an "attractive entry point" for shares in a media company that's about to close on its acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

And the closure of that deal will represent a valuation catalyst in the near term and an operational catalyst in the long view, analyst Kyle Evans writes.

The firm has an Overweight rating and a $150 price target, implying a healthy 48.8% upside.