Zai Lab up 7% accelerated review status for Optune in China
Aug. 13, 2019
- Thinly traded Zai Lab (ZLAB +6.5%) is up below-average volume. Yesterday, it announced that the China National Products Administration granted accelerated review status, called Innovative Medical Device Designation, for Optune (Tumor Treating Fields).
- The company launched Optune in Hong Kong in December 2018 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (brain tumor).
- Update: The buying is also appears to be related to the rally in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals after it announced positive late-stage data on ripretinib this morning. ZLAB owns commercialization rights to the broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFRα inhibitor in greater China under an agreement inked in June.