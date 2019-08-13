USTR removes some items from tariff list, delays some tariffs

In the latest swing in U.S.-China trade action, the U.S. Trade Representative removed certain items from its list of Chinese goods that were scheduled to face additional 10% tariffs on Sept. 1.

The USTR office said items being removed from the tariff list are based on health, safety, national security, and other factors; it didn't name those items.

Furthermore, tariffs on other items -- including cell phones, laptops, videogame consoles, certain toys, and some footwear and clothing, are being delayed until Dec. 15.

Among the items on the Sept. 1 tariff list are agricultural goods, steel and aluminum items, televisions, musical instruments, firearms, and sporting goods.