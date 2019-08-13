United Technologies stake cut at Third Point

Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund says it cut its stake in United Technologies (UTX +1% ), becoming the second activist hedge fund to sell shares following the merger announcement with Raytheon.

Third Point sold 480K UTX shares during Q2, cutting its holding by 7% to 6M shares, according to an SEC filing.

Last week, William Ackman said his Pershing Square Capital hedge fund had sold all of its 5.8M shares in UTX.

UTX nevertheless remains Third Point's second largest position, making up ~10% of its $15B portfolio, at the end of Q2.

Third Point eliminated its entire holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and DuPont (NYSE:DD), and slashed its stakes in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Loeb initiated stakes in Tradeweb (NASDAQ:TW), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and raised its position in Netflix and Microsoft by at least 20% each.