JMU announces private placement and acquisition of cryptocurrency solutions business

JMU (JMU +6.5% ) has entered into definitive agreements regarding a private placement of $4M and an acquisition of cryptocurrency solutions business.

JMU will issue and sell 609,162,824 ordinary shares to a New York holding company wholly owned by Mr. Haohan Xu, the largest shareholder and a director of JMU, for a cash consideration of $4M.

JMU has also entered into a share purchase agreement with Beijing Jiatong Huineng Technology Co., Ltd., it will issue 609,162,824 ordinary shares to Mr. Shijie Hu in exchange for the entire ownership in Jiatong Huineng Group.

After the closing of these transactions, Mr. Haohan Xu will hold ~48.7% of JMU while Mr. Shijie Huwill will hold ~18.3%.

On a pro forma basis, the Company's stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2019 would be ~$16M.