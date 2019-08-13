Spotlight on Walmart's margins

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom is positive (Accumulate, $115 price target) on Walmart (WMT +2.1% ) just ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report due out on Thursday.

Grom has his eyes on margins in particular, noting the market has yet to fully appreciate the inflection in margins. He sees upward earning revisions if the WMT margin momentum continues.

Street expectations for Walmart's Q2: Revenue $129B, EPS $1.22, U.S. comparable sales +2.4%, gross margin 24.5% of sales, operating margin 4.3% of sales.

Shares of Walmart are up 7.0% since the Q1 earnings report dropped.