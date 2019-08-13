Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus

Boeing (BA +0.7% ) reports delivering 38% fewer planes in the first seven months of 2019 than the same period a year ago, with no new orders for the grounded 737 MAX for the fifth straight month.

YTD deliveries totaled 258 aircraft compared to 417 last year, and trailing far behind the 458 aircraft delivered in the same period by rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

July orders totaled 31 commercial jets, comprising 10 widebody 777s and 21 Dreamliner 787s, while deliveries were 19 jets including 12 787s, two 777s and two earlier-generation 737s.

Boeing's net orders for 2019 are a negative 88 following a series of cancellations.