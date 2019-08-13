Mortgage delinquency improves, credit-card delinquency rises - NY Fed

Household debt increased 1.4% to $13.86T in Q2 2019, rising for a 20th straight quarter and overtaking the previous peak, in nominal terms, of $12.68T in Q3 2008, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

The largest component of household debt -- mortgage balances -- rose by $162B to $9.4T in Q2, exceeding the previous high of $9.3T in Q3 2008. Mortgage originations, including refinancing, rose by $130B to $474B, the highest volume since Q3 2017.

Mortgage delinquencies improved -- to 0.9% of mortgage balances 90 or more days delinquent vs. 1.0% in Q1 2018.

Credit card delinquencies, though, rose to 5.2% from 5.0% last quarter, at an annual rate.

Credit card balances increased to $868B from $848M in the previous quarter.

The survey is based on data from a nationally representative sample of individual- and household-level data and credit records drawn from anonymized Equifax credit data.

Mortgage REIT and mortgage-backed securities ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ