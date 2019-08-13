Solar panel imports rebound after Trump tariffs

The U.S. imported an average of 644K kw/month of solar panels (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the first four months of 2019, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an increase from ~300K kw in the months following Pres. Trump's imposition of tariffs on imported solar panels in early 2018.

The EIA says continuing decline in the cost of solar PV modules may have offset some of the effects of the solar tariffs.

But the early 2019 imports are still lower than the level from mid-2017, before the tariffs were announced, when the total stood at more than 1K kw/month.

