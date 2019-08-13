AtriCure down 8% on investor coolness to SentreHEART buy

Investors appear to lack enthusiasm for AtriCure's (ATRC -8.1% ) planned takeover of SentreHEART, the developer of a suture delivery device called LARIAT for left atrial appendage closure.

In its press release, the company says explains the deal's rationale as being able to provide the "largest possible offering of ablation and left atrial appendage management solutions" given the indications SentreHEART is pursuing in its aMAZE study.

Northland Securities' Suraj Kalia is not so sure, citing LARIAT's potential cannibalization of AtriCure's Epi/Endo approach in its CONVERGE trial as well as AtriClip.

The left atrial appendage is a small pouchlike sac in the top left chamber of the heart where blood clots tend to form in patients with irregular heartbeats thereby increasing the risk of a stroke. Patients who are unable to take a blood thinner are candidates for closing the appendage.

Quant rating is Bullish. Sell side rating is Buy.