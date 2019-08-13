CIT -3.1% as investors prefer buyback vs. deal, Compass Point says

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) slides 3.1% after agreeing to buy Mutual of Omaha's savings bank unit in a $1B deal, likely disappointing investors who wanted CIT to buy back shares instead.

Compass Point analyst Scott Valentin says the acquisition is "strategically positive" in that it improves CIT's funding profile and makes its balance sheet more "bank-like."

Financially, buying back stock would be more accretive, writes Valentin, who rates the stock at buy with a $62 price target.

Deal is likely dilutive to 2020 EPS, he says.

Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich, meanwhile, points out that the acquisition adds an attractive low-cost deposit channel and improves profitability.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (5 Buy, 6 Hold).

In the past six months, CIT has declined 5.1% vs. the financial sector median performance of -0.6%.

Previously: CIT Group to buy Mutual of Omaha savings bank unit for $1B (Aug. 13)