Cooperman support flagging on Gannett/New Media deal

Leon Cooperman and his Omega Advisors are wavering in support for a merger of Gannett (GCI +1.1% ) with New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM), and may vote it down, the New York Post reports.

Cooperman is telling people he'll vote against the deal unless New Media (in which Omega owns a 9.9% stake) can reverse a recent stock slide.

A once-$1.4B deal to create the nation's biggest newspaper chain has dropped to $1.2B as New Media stock has fallen in reaction.

Cooperman believes the deal only works if New Media's over $8/share, according to the report; shares are currently at $7.97. The shares fell on Aug. 5 in immediate reaction and have dropped 25% since.