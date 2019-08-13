Copper pops after U.S. delays planned new tariffs

Copper prices climbed after Pres. Trump walked back plans to impose new tariffs on some Chinese products, which helped ease worries about growth and demand in China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange settled +1.5% at $5,828.5/mt, after falling to $5,640 last week, the lowest since June 2017.

Other base metals also are rising: zinc +1.8% to $2,319/mt, nickel +1.4% to $15,925/mt, aluminum +0.8% to $1,785, lead +0.1% to $2,068, tin +1.6% to $17,100.

Among relevant stocks: AKS +6.9% , TX +5.2% , X +4.8% , MT +4.8% , CLF +4.7% , FCX +3.9% , VALE +3.5% , AA +2.8% , TECK +2.5% , CENX +2.5% , SCCO +2.2% , NUE +2.1% , RIO +2% , BHP +1.6%

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, DBB, JJN, CPER, BOM, BDD, JJM, BOS, RJZ, UBM