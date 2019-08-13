LogicBio up 20% ahead of IND filing for lead gene therapy candidate

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC +20% ) is up on light volume on the heels of its Q2 report released this morning.

It expects to file an IND next quarter for lead gene therapy candidate LB-001 for the potential treatment of a rare inherited life-threatening pediatric disorder called methylmalonic acidemia, an "inborn error of metabolism" in which the body is unable to break down certain proteins and fats.

Presuming FDA signoff on the filing, a natural history study will be initiated in Q4 followed by the launch of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in H1 2020. Preliminary data may be available in H2 2020.