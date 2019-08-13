Stocks hold onto gains as investors welcome tariff delays

The three major U.S. averages advance as investors are cheered by the U.S.'s delay of key tariffs, a move that should bolster the holiday shopping season.

That came after news that the U.S. and China will conduct some negotiations by phone ahead of September face-to-face meetings.

Nasdaq climbs 1.9% , while S&P 500 rises 1.7% and the Dow gains 1.6% .

Not surprisingly, information technology ( +2.2% ) and communications services (+1.7% ) lead the advance among S&P 500 industry sectors; real estate ( +0.1% ) and utilities ( +0.3% ) rise the least.

Among notable movers: Apple ( +3.9% ), Qualcomm ( +3.1% ), GE ( +4.4% ), and Target ( +2.9% ).

Crude oil jumps 4.1% to $57.17 per barrel.

As investors' appetite for risk increases for today, 10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield by 3 basis points to 1.681%.