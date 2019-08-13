Stocks hold onto gains as investors welcome tariff delays

The three major U.S. averages advance as investors are cheered by the U.S.'s delay of key tariffs, a move that should bolster the holiday shopping season.
That came after news that the U.S. and China will conduct some negotiations by phone ahead of September face-to-face meetings.
Nasdaq climbs 1.9%, while S&P 500 rises 1.7% and the Dow gains 1.6%.
Not surprisingly, information technology (+2.2%) and communications services (+1.7%) lead the advance among S&P 500 industry sectors; real estate (+0.1%) and utilities (+0.3%) rise the least.
Among notable movers: Apple (+3.9%), Qualcomm (+3.1%), GE (+4.4%), and Target (+2.9%).
Crude oil jumps 4.1% to $57.17 per barrel.
As investors' appetite for risk increases for today, 10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield by 3 basis points to 1.681%.
Dollar Index surges 0.4% to 97.77.
