Cannabis ETF diversifies holdings in rebalancing

Thematic ETFs provider Innovation Shares adds four companies and removes three from The Cannabis ETF (THCX +1.8% ) as it diversifies into businesses revolving around ancillary services and CBD-based consumer products.

Added are Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF +1.8% ), EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF), cbdMD (YCBD +2.1% ), and Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCPK:FFLWF +0.9% ).

Removed are CannTrust Holdings (CTST -1.7% ), Vivo Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF +1.2% ), and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR +5.5% ).

Matt Markiewicz, managing director at Innovation Shares, notes that Valens, EnWave, and cbdMD all "operate at the crossroads of science and technology."