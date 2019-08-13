Cannabis ETF diversifies holdings in rebalancing

|About: Spinnaker ETF Series - The ... (THCX)|By:, SA News Editor

Thematic ETFs provider Innovation Shares adds four companies and removes three from The Cannabis ETF (THCX +1.8%) as it diversifies into businesses revolving around ancillary services and CBD-based consumer products.

Added are Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF +1.8%), EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF), cbdMD (YCBD +2.1%), and Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCPK:FFLWF +0.9%).

Removed are CannTrust Holdings (CTST -1.7%), Vivo Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF +1.2%), and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR +5.5%).

Matt Markiewicz, managing director at Innovation Shares, notes that Valens, EnWave, and cbdMD all "operate at the crossroads of science and technology."

