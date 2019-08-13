JPMorgan poised to reap record fee for Allergan deal - FT

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.2% ) is set to collect the largest individual fee to a bank for selling a company -- $123M for advising Allergan (AGN +0.9% ) on its planned $63B sale to AbbVie, the Financial Times reports, citing data from Dealogic.

The details of the fee arrangement were disclosed this week by Allergan in the proxy statement for a shareholder vote on the transaction.

Assuming the purchase is completed, JPMorgan's fee will eclipse the $120M paid to Morgan Stanley for advising Monsanto on its $66B sale to Germany's Bayer, according to Dealogic's data.