Reunited: CBS, Viacom reportedly seal merger deal

CBS and Viacom have come to an agreement to merge, the WSJ reports, and are reportedly choosing the on-the-nose new company name of ViacomCBS.

The two companies -- once the same concern, before a 2005-2006 split led to the modern CBS and Viacom -- had been in seemingly endless talks in the past few years about recombining, to better compete in a media industry now led by large-scale giants.

Both companies are controlled by National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family.

The new company will be valued at roughly $30B, and Shari Redstone is expected to be the chairman of the board. The deal values Viacom at a slight discount to market cap.

The talks came to two major hurdles: leadership of the combination, and the exact price for an all-stock exchange offer. But leadership was sorted out a couple of weeks ago, and round-the-clock negotiations through the weekend largely settled the exchange ratio by today.