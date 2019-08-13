Lyft facing sexual assault suits

Since the beginning of the month, seven female passengers have sued Lyft (LYFT +2%) in San Francisco, accusing drivers of sexual assault.
A lawyer for the riders tells Bloomberg that private negotiations have been more successful with Uber (UBER -0.6%) than Lyft.
Uber faced a PR storm in 2017 during a wave of sexual assault allegations. During that time, Lyft president and co-founder John Zimmer described his company as Uber's "woke" alternative.
Lawyer Laurel Simes: "Uber seems to be taking more of a reasonable approach about making changes. They’re saying, ‘Let’s talk, let’s figure out what we can do.’ Where Lyft seems to be more scorched earth."
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox