Lyft facing sexual assault suits

Since the beginning of the month, seven female passengers have sued Lyft (LYFT +2% ) in San Francisco, accusing drivers of sexual assault.

A lawyer for the riders tells Bloomberg that private negotiations have been more successful with Uber (UBER -0.6% ) than Lyft.

Uber faced a PR storm in 2017 during a wave of sexual assault allegations. During that time, Lyft president and co-founder John Zimmer described his company as Uber's "woke" alternative.

Lawyer Laurel Simes: "Uber seems to be taking more of a reasonable approach about making changes. They’re saying, ‘Let’s talk, let’s figure out what we can do.’ Where Lyft seems to be more scorched earth."