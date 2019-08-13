ViacomCBS confirmed in definitive merger deal

CBS and Viacom have confirmed a definitive deal to combine in an all-stock merger, into the new ViacomCBS Inc.

CBS shares have pared gains, to 0.3% , while Viacom has quickly sunk: VIA -5.6% , VIAB +0.4% .

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) CEO/President Bob Bakish will be president and CEO of the combination. Joe Ianniello, acting CEO of CBS (NYSE:CBS), will be chairman and CEO of CBS, overseeing all CBS-branded assets. And Shari Redstone will chair the board.

Along with strategic benefits (content at scale, worldwide leadership positions) the company promises increased financial scale with "substantial" free cash flow, which will support investment as well as a "modest" dividend. The deal will be EPS accretive and should deliver $500M in annualized run-rate synergies with 12-24 months of closing.

The board will consist of 13 members: six independent members from CBS, four independent members from Viacom, the president/CEO of ViacomCBS, and two designees from National Amusements, which controls Viacom and CBS.

Both companies' boards were unanimous in support for the deal. And National Amusements has agreed to deliver consents to assure approval.

Existing CBS shareholders will hold about 61% of the combination, with the other 39% owned by Viacom shareholders. The exchange ratio is 0.59625 CBS shares for each Viacom share (whether Class A or Class B).

It's expected to close before the end of calendar 2019.